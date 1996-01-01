In an experiment, two different bacterial strains were used: Strain A is arg⁻ pro⁺ and Strain B is arg⁺ pro⁻. When the two strains were mixed in a culture medium lacking arginine and proline, no growth was observed. However, when a small amount of arginine and proline was added to the medium, growth was observed. A third strain, C, was also used in the experiment, which was arg⁻ pro⁻.



Based on these results, which of the following statements is therefore true?