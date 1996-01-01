2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Mendel's Experiments and Laws
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Penetrance refers to the probability of a genotype being expressed phenotypically. If the dominant trait is expressed in only some parts of the population despite everyone having the dominant allele, it is considered:
A
Complete penetrance
B
Incomplete penetrance
C
Advance penetrance
D
Minor penetrance