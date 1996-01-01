2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Mendel's Experiments and Laws
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a true-breeding smooth and yellow-seeded pea (RRYY) is crossed with another true-breeding wrinkled and green-seeded pea (rryy), which of the following phenotypes would be expected in 16 F2 progeny?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9 smooth and yellow-seeded peas
B
5 wrinkled and green-seeded peas
C
2 smooth and green-seeded peas
D
All options are correct