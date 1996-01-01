2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Dihybrid Cross
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Dihybrid Cross
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following sentences regarding dihybrid cross is false?
Which of the following sentences regarding dihybrid cross is false?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A dihybrid cross is a type of genetic cross that involves two different traits.
B
A dihybrid cross involves two parents.
C
In a dihybrid cross, the offspring will have eight possible combinations of the two traits.
D
None of the above.