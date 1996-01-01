9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Mitosis
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Metaphase is a stage in mitosis, the process by which a eukaryotic cell divides its nucleus and chromosomes in preparation for cell division. Which of the following takes place during metaphase of mitosis?
A
Pairing of homologous chromosomes
B
Separation of sister chromatids
C
Condensation of chromosomes
D
Alignment of chromosomes at the equator of the cell