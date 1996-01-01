5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses Bacterial Conjugation
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the order of the genes in a cross between an Hfr H of genotype Lac+, proC+, his+, and an F- strain negative for all these genes, if the mixture is plated out on a medium containing histidine as the sole carbon source and the pattern is His+ - 100%, Lac+ - 40%, proC+ - 50%?
What is the order of the genes in a cross between an Hfr H of genotype Lac+, proC+, his+, and an F- strain negative for all these genes, if the mixture is plated out on a medium containing histidine as the sole carbon source and the pattern is His+ - 100%, Lac+ - 40%, proC+ - 50%?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
His-Lac-proC
B
Lac-proC-His
C
His-proC-Lac
D
proC-Lac-His