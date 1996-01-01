19. Cancer Genetics
Overview of Cancer
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A gene that controls proliferation is not mutated in a particular case of pancreatic cancer (PC). However, its expression is higher in PC cells. Which of the following can possibly explain this?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
RNA polymerase is lower in pancreatic cancer cells.
B
DNA polymerase can no longer bind to the promoter of this gene.
C
The gene may have undergone epigenetic modifications.
D
All the pancreas-specific genes are higher.