4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Crossing Over and Recombinants
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a study of the inheritance of two genes in pea plants, a researcher crossed a pure-breeding plant with yellow, round seeds (YYRR) to a pure-breeding plant with green, wrinkled seeds (yyrr). All of the F₁ offspring had yellow, round seeds (YyRr). The researcher then crossed the F₁ to each other to produce an F₂ generation.
The results of the F₂ generation are as follows:
Phenotype Number
Yellow, round 602
Yellow, wrinkled 191
Green, round 202
Green, wrinkled 605
Total 1600
Using the chi-square test, which of the following statements can be true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The genes are linked
B
The genes are close to each other
C
The genes are in the same chromosome
D
All options can be true