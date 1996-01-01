2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
89PRACTICE PROBLEM
Regarding the sum rule and product rule of probability, which of the following is true?
A
The probabilities are multiplied in the sum rule, while they are added in the product rule.
B
The probabilities are added in the sum rule, whereas they are multiplied in the product rule.
C
When events take place in more than one way, the product rule is applied.
D
The sum rule is used when two separate events occur simultaneously.