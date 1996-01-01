10. Transcription
Transcription in Prokaryotes
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following defines a prokaryote's intrinsic termination signal?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A short RNA sequence found in the untranslated region (UTR) of mRNA in prokaryotes.
B
A long sequence of adenine nucleotides that is added to the 3' end of a messenger RNA (mRNA).
C
A GC-rich sequence followed by a series of many uracil residues in the nascent RNA.
D
A poly(A) tail that is added to the 3' end of the RNA transcript.