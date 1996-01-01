5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
In an experiment, two different bacterial strains are studied for their ability to synthesize the amino acid tryptophan. Strain A is trp⁺ his⁻ and Strain B is trp⁻ his⁺. When the two strains are mixed in a culture medium lacking tryptophan, no growth is observed. However, when a small amount of tryptophan is added to the medium, growth is observed. What is illustrated from this experiment?
A
phototrophy
B
auxotrophy
C
oligotrophy
D
eutrophy