12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes Lac Operon
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
When the lac operon is expressed in a _____ manner in E. coli, it means that the genes encoding for the lacZ, lacY, and lacA enzymes are always being transcribed, regardless of the presence or absence of lactose.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
inducible
B
constitutive
C
uninducible
D
none of the options is correct