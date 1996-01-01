1. Introduction to Genetics
Fundamentals of Genetics
The physical appearance of a trait is termed _____, whereas ________ refers to the precise combination of alleles resulting in a trait's phenotypic expression.
A
genotype; phenotype
B
phenotype; genotype
C
gene pool; genome
D
phenotype; the gene pool