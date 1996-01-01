2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
The fork-line method is a useful approach to tracking probabilities in a genetic cross. Which of the following scenarios does this method usually apply?
A
Monohybrid cross
B
Dihybrid cross
C
Trihybrid cross
D
Test cross for two genes