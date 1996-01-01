2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
77PRACTICE PROBLEM
black (B) and wide (D) eyes are dominant over blue (b) and narrow (d) eyes. If the mother has blue and wide (bbDD) eyes and the father has black and narrow (Bbdd) eyes, what is the probability of producing BbDd genotyped offspring?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
50%
B
25%
C
75%
D
15%