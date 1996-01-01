2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Probability and Genetics
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mendel's principles also apply to the inheritance of multiple traits as demonstrated by the trihybrid cross. If an F1 AabbCc serves as a parent in a trihybrid cross, the following are the resulting gametes except:
Mendel's principles also apply to the inheritance of multiple traits as demonstrated by the trihybrid cross. If an F1 AabbCc serves as a parent in a trihybrid cross, the following are the resulting gametes except:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
AbC
B
abc
C
ABC
D
abC