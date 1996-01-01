2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Mendel's Experiments and Laws
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following states the importance of genome-wide association studies (GWAS)?
A
To identify the locations of a trait's influencing genes within the genome.
B
To determine the genes contained in a chromosome.
C
To determine which alleles are the mutant versions.
D
All options are correct