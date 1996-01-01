A pea plant experiment is conducted to study the genetic linkage of two genes: flower color (W, white or w, purple) and seed shape (R, round or r, wrinkled). Dihybrid plants (WwRr) are crossed with homozygous recessive plants (wwrr) to produce 1,000 offspring. Among the offspring, 470 have the dominant phenotype for both traits, 30 have the recessive phenotype for both traits, 242 have the dominant phenotype for flower color but the recessive phenotype for seed shape, and 258 have the dominant phenotype for seed shape but the recessive phenotype for flower color.

What is the recombination frequency between the genes associated with seed shape and flower color?