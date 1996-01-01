2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
60PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the cloning and analysis of the star-branching enzyme, what could be the foreign sequence that disrupted the normal coding sequence of the mutant gene?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Transposable elements
B
Microsatellite
C
Minisatellite
D
SNPs