10. Transcription
Transcription in Prokaryotes
10. Transcription Transcription in Prokaryotes
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements correctly describes the difference between bacterial and eukaryotic gene transcripts?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Bacterial transcripts are longer and more complex than eukaryotic transcripts.
B
Bacterial transcripts undergo post-transcriptional modifications but eukaryotic transcripts do not.
C
Eukaryotic transcripts undergo alternative splicing, while bacterial transcripts do not.
D
Eukaryotic transcripts do not require a 5' cap and 3' poly(A) tail, while bacterial transcripts do.