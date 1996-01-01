3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Organelle DNA
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following states the reason the mtDNA experiences more frequent mutations compared to nuclear DNA?
A
The mitochondria contain reactive oxygen species.
B
The mitochondrial DNA does not have structural protection.
C
The mitochondrial DNA has limited DNA repair mechanisms.
D
All options are correct