17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
DNA Repair
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Any alteration to DNA that alters its coding characteristics or prevents it from performing normally during transcription or replication is referred to as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
DNA repair
B
DNA amplification
C
DNA damage
D
DNA extraction