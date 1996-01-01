9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Mitosis
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements accurately explains the distinctions between homologous chromosomes and sister chromatids?
Homologous chromosomes are composed of either a maternal or paternal chromosome, whereas sister chromatids are composed of both.
Sister chromatids are joined together by their centromere, whereas homologous chromosomes do not stick together and exist in pairs.
Homologous chromosomes are identical copies of each other that are produced during DNA replication, whereas sister chromatids contain the same gene loci but may have different alleles of a particular gene.
All of the above.