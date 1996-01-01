17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Induced Mutations
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Chemical pollutants in the environment can induce different types of gene mutations. If an exposure to a certain chemical triggers the mutation of one nucleotide base, where one nucleotide is replaced by another, this type of mutation is considered a:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Synonymous mutation
B
Point mutation
C
Silent mutation
D
Chromosomal mutation