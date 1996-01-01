2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Probability and Genetics
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a brown long-haired (BBcc) dog is crossed with a white short-haired (bbCC) dog, what will be the phenotype of their offspring?
If a brown long-haired (BBcc) dog is crossed with a white short-haired (bbCC) dog, what will be the phenotype of their offspring?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
white and short-haired
B
white and long-haired
C
brown and short-haired
D
brown and long-haired