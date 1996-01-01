9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Mitosis
Mitosis
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is incorrect about the alignment of homologous chromosomes as they might appear during the metaphase stage of mitosis?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They align themselves at the metaphase plate
B
They condense and become visible under the microscope
C
The spindle fibers align the chromosomes in a single file fashion
D
The sister chromatids separate at the centromeres