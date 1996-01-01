3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Chi Square Analysis
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A chi-square test is used to examine a genetic cross with a total of 200 offspring. What may be concluded if the estimated chi-square value is 5.89 and the p-value is 0.015?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
At the 5% level, there is a large deviation from the expected ratios.
B
At the 1% level, there is a large deviation from the expected ratios.
C
There is no significant deviation from the expected ratios.
D
For a conclusion, more details are required.