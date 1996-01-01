12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes Lac Operon
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the correct statement about the regulation of the lac operon in bacteria.
Identify the correct statement about the regulation of the lac operon in bacteria.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It responds differently to different concentrations of galactose in the environment.
B
It is switched on in the absence of lactose.
C
Lactose binds to the repressor, causing it to remain on the operator.
D
The lacZ gene encodes beta-galactosidase which converts lactose into glucose and galactose.