4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Crossing Over and Recombinants
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
In cross-over studies on maize, the following percentage of genes X, Y, Z, and W crossed over: between X and W 15%, between X and Z 4%, between genes Z and W 11%, between genes X and Y 6%, and between genes Z and Y 10% respectively. Therefore the correct sequence of genes X, Y, Z, and W on the chromosome is:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
XYZW
B
WZYX
C
YXZW
D
XZWY