12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two vital regulators control the lac operon, turning it on or off. While the catabolite activator protein (CAP) senses _____, the lac repressor, one of the regulators, senses _____.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
glucose; lactose
B
lactose; glucose
C
fructose; glucose
D
lactose; fructose