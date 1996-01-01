2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Dihybrid Cross
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
True-breeder round and yellow-seeded pea plants were crossed with a true-breeder wrinkled and green-seeded pea plant to raise F1 offspring. What is true for the F1 generation of this cross? (Note: The allele "Y", which produces the yellow color of the seed in the pea plant, is completely dominant over "y", which makes the seed green. The allele for the round (R) shape is completely dominant over the wrinkled shape (r).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
All F1 offspring will be monohybrid.
B
Half of the F1 offspring will be monohybrid, while the other half will be true breeders.
C
All F1 offspring will show the wrinkled green phenotype.
D
All F1 offspring will be dihybrid.