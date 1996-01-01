In a genetic study of peas, a researcher is interested in two traits: seed color (yellow is dominant to green) and seed shape (round is dominant to wrinkled). The researcher starts with two pure-breeding pea plants: one with yellow, round seeds (YYRR) and the other with green, wrinkled seeds (yyrr). The researcher performs a dihybrid cross between the two plants and obtains F₁ progeny that are all yellow and round (YyRr).





The researcher then crosses the F₁ progeny to a pure-breeding pea plant with green, wrinkled seeds (yyrr) and obtains the following F₂ progeny:





Phenotype Number

Yellow, round 183

Yellow, wrinkled 20

Green, round 5

Green, wrinkled 192

Total 400





Considering the given data, the recombination frequency between the gene for seed color and the gene for seed shape is: