11. Translation
The Genetic Code
11. Translation The Genetic Code
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
The codon GCU codes for Alanine. To recognize GCU, there must be a tRNA molecule with anticodon CGA. Based on the wobble principle, what is the other codon that can be recognized by the anticodon CGA?
The codon GCU codes for Alanine. To recognize GCU, there must be a tRNA molecule with anticodon CGA. Based on the wobble principle, what is the other codon that can be recognized by the anticodon CGA?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
GCA
B
AGC
C
AUC
D
GGG