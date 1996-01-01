3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Chi Square Analysis
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the smooth and wrinkled-seeded peas have the same expected values of 35 and observed values of 27 and 22, respectively, which of the following gives the correct probability range?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.70-0.80
B
0.30-0.50
C
0.05-0.10
D
0.001-0.01