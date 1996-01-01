2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a dihybrid cross between two heterozygous individuals, what is the probability of obtaining offspring with the recessive phenotype for one trait and the dominant phenotype for the other trait?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/16
B
3/16
C
9/16
D
12/16