2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Dihybrid Cross
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
The allele "Y," which produces the yellow color of the seed in the pea plant, is completely dominant over "y," which makes the seed green. The allele for the round shape (R) is completely dominant over the wrinkled shape (r). What will be the phenotypic ratio of a cross between RrYy and RrYy?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3:1
B
9:3:3:1
C
1:1:1:1
D
1:2:1