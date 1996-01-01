2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
79PRACTICE PROBLEM
Round pea seeds (R) are dominant over wrinkled seeds (r). If breeding a round-seeded pea plant and a wrinkle-seeded pea plant yields 100% round-seeded plant, what are the genotypes of the offspring?
A
RR
B
Rr
C
rr
D
RR and Rr