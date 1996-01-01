3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Variations of Dominance
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
FUT1 gene encodes the antigens found on the surface of RBC, while FUT2 encodes those found on mucosal tissue and saliva cells. Individuals who have mutations in both alleles of the FUT2 gene are non-secretors. Determine the percentage of secretors when a heterozygous secretor female with type O blood group marries a "non-secretor' male with type O blood group.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0%
B
25%
C
50%
D
100%