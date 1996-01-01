3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Overview of interacting Genes
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance Overview of interacting Genes
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about broad-sense heritability is true?
Which of the following statements about broad-sense heritability is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is more practical than narrow-sense heritability.
B
It considers the impact of gene interaction on phenotypic traits.
C
It focuses on additive genetic variation.
D
All options are correct