2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
A dihybrid cross between pea plants with round yellow seed (RrYy) and wrinkled green seed (rryy) is performed. What is the probability of obtaining offspring with wrinkled yellow seeds?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3/16
B
1/16
C
9/16
D
1/4