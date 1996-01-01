17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Induced Mutations
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination Induced Mutations
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Single-base excision is a type of DNA repair mechanism that involves the removal of a damaged or incorrect base from the DNA molecule. All of the following are examples of single-base repairs, EXCEPT:
Single-base excision is a type of DNA repair mechanism that involves the removal of a damaged or incorrect base from the DNA molecule. All of the following are examples of single-base repairs, EXCEPT:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Uracil DNA glycosylase (UDG) repair
B
Alkyladenine DNA glycosylase (AAG) repair
C
8-oxoguanine glycosylase (OGG1) repair
D
Non-homologous end joining (NHEJ)