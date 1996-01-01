1. Introduction to Genetics
Fundamentals of Genetics
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is the process by which organisms that are better adapted to their environment are more likely to survive and reproduce, thus passing on their advantageous traits to their offspring?
A
Lamarckism
B
Genetic drift
C
Natural selection
D
Speciation