5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements regarding conjugative plasmids is incorrect?
A
Conjugative plasmids can exhibit antibiotic resistance.
B
Transfer genes known as tra genes are not present in conjugative plasmids.
C
Conjugative plasmids are common in Gram-negative enteric bacilli.
D
None of the above.