Transcription in Prokaryotes
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is correct regarding the Pribnow sequence?
A
It is located -10 base pairs upstream of the transcription site and plays a crucial role in the initiation of transcription.
B
It is composed of 6 base pair sequence ''TATAAT'', which is recognized and bound by the sigma factor of RNA polymerase.
C
Pribnow box is located at the -35 region of bacterial promoters and is composed of six base pairs sequence of "TTGACA".
D
Both (a) and (b).
E
All of the above.