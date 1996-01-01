2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Probability and Genetics
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Probability is a measure of the likelihood of an event occurring. Which of the following statements is false about probability?
Probability is a measure of the likelihood of an event occurring. Which of the following statements is false about probability?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
If the probability of an event is 1, then it is certain that the event will occur.
B
If the probability of an event is 0, then the event can't occur.
C
The probability of an event can be greater than 1 or less than 0.
D
None of these.