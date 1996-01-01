7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
The fundamental unit of DNA packaging in eukaryotes is called a nucleosome, which consists of a piece of DNA wrapped in a core of histone proteins. The core of the nucleosome is composed of two copies of each of the histones H2A, H2B, H3, and H4, which form a(n) ________ structure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Dimer
B
Tetramer
C
Hexamer
D
Octamer