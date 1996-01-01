17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Induced Mutations
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The auxotrophic selection method is a genetic research technique used to select and isolate cells with a specific genetic mutation by growing mutant cells on a medium that lacks an essential nutrient that the mutant cells cannot produce. Can you identify the colonies that are his⁻, arg⁻, leu⁻ using this method?
A
Yes, because these colonies will not be able to grow on a minimal medium that lacks histidine, arginine, and leucine respectively.
B
No, because these colonies will be able to grow on a minimal medium that lacks histidine, arginine, and leucine respectively.
C
No, because the presence of a mutation in any one of the three genes would still allow the colony to grow on a minimal medium that lacks histidine, arginine, and leucine.
D
No, because the missing nutrients can be synthesized by other pathways in the mutant cells.