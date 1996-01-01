1. Introduction to Genetics
Fundamentals of Genetics
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following best describes the difference between genome and proteome?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A genome is the complete set of proteins that are produced by the organism, while the proteome is the set of genetic material in an organism.
B
The genome is the foundation of the organism, while the proteome is the product of the genome.
C
The genome can change in response to environmental conditions, while the proteome is relatively static and does not change over time.
D
None of these