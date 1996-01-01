9. Mitosis and Meiosis
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following errors can occur if an animal cell was treated with an inhibitor during metaphase that prevented the function of the motor proteins in the kinetochore which is attached to the spindle?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The sister chromatids cannot be separated from each other.
B
The cell does not elongate during mitosis.
C
The chromosomes cannot move to the poles of the cell.
D
All of the above.