17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Induced Mutations
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Tobacco-specific nitrosamines and drugs such as streptozotocin can adversely impact the DNA. What type of DNA lesions can result from taking these compounds?
A
Alkylation
B
Methylation
C
Oxidation
D
Degradation